NJ has a great Mexican chain restaurant you may not know about

Need to grab a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or on the way home from work?

And if you need that meal to be filling, I have a place you need to check out.

That would be Pancheros Mexican Grill. They’re similar to a Chipotle or Moe’s. You order in the same fashion. Going down the line and picking what you want to be in your burrito or bowl.

SEE MORE: Another NJ mall is still thriving in New Jersey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They have five locations throughout New Jersey. You can find them in Hamilton, Wall, Mount Laurel, Marlton and Cherry Hill.

Here’s how their website describes them:

“It’s no secret we go to great lengths to deliver the biggest, boldest, freshest flavors around. It starts with our handmade dough that we fresh-press into golden-brown tortillas to order. Perfectly mixing every ingredient into every bite.”

You can’t go wrong if you get a burrito or a bowl here. Both are amazing.

My go-to is a burrito with chicken, rice, fresh salsa, corn, cheese and guacamole.

Their burritos are to die for. They are only located in South Jersey though, so you might need to seek this place out if you’ve never tried them before.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can add in chips and queso to be part of your order as well. It’s the perfect side to pair.

Try them out next time you’re in the South Jersey area. And if you can seek them out, do it. They have some of the best and quality food around.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.