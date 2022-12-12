This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

This hidden Central NJ city is great for a day trip
Bordentown is at the northern edge of Burlington County and is considered to be one of the oldest municipalities in the state.
It was founded in 1682 by Quaker Thomas Farnsworth, whom the main street is named after.
The city originally served as a trading post and was an important port city during the American Revolution.
Today, Bordentown is a charming little city with a population of around 3,900 people.
It is located on the Delaware River, offering plenty of scenic views and outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, and swimming.
The city is also home to several historic sites, such as the Old City Hall, the Joseph Bonaparte House, once owned by Napolean's brother, and the Bordentown Historical Society Museum.
Bordentown is also known for its diverse cultural offerings, with a wide range of restaurants, shops, and art galleries.
The city also hosts a variety of festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bordentown Arts Festival and the Bordentown Street Fair.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the most popular events in the area.
Bordentown is a great place to visit, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outdoor activities.
It sits right at the intersection of the Delaware River and Crosswicks creek.
You can see the Bordentown Yacht Club if you're driving north on 295 just below the bluff where Thomas Farnworth settled overlooking the two bodies of water.
The city is a great destination for a day trip or a night out for a great meal.
