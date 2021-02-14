It’s the perfect year for snow tubing in New Jersey

New Jersey has experienced significant snowfall this month and when you add the restrictions that the pandemic has put on all of us, cabin fever is at an all time high. It got me thinking about activities that the family can do that are fun, fairly non restrictive and pandemic friendly. I think I have found the solution. Snow tubing!

The significant amount of snow has made the tube runs at two New Jersey tubing facilities perfect for spending a family day filled with fun and excitement. The great thing about these facilities is that all the fun is going down the hill but the tough part is climbing back up. They’ve taken care of that for you and provide lifts to get you back to the top so that you can enjoy the ride down more frequently.

Mountain Creek — Vernon, NJ

Mountain Creek is located in Vernon, NJ and operates Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., they are closed Monday and Tuesday. They have taken all the COVID-19 precautions with all the guests required to wear masks and gloves. They have a parking shuttle that takes you from the parking lot to the tubing facility. Tickets are only available online and each tubing session lasts two hours. It looks like they’ve worked out a pretty good system in keeping patrons at a safe distance. You must be 42 inches tall and no children under 5 years of age.

Campgaw Mountain — Mahwah, NJ

The other snow tubing facility is Campgaw Mountain and it’s located in Mahwah, NJ. They have special hours and only accept a total of 180 tubers per session. They suggest purchasing your tubing tickets in advance online. They have similar guidelines as Mountain Creek with a minimum height of 42 inches. Their complete guidelines and restrictions are located on their website.

Tubing is a fun way to get the family out of the house and do something different. I know it’s chilly out there but bundle up and head for the mountains. Enjoy the outdoors and the fun that New Jersey has to offer.