This weekend looks like it may be iffy weather wise... if not rainy, just so muggy and gross that it’s possible you may wanna take a break from summer outdoor activities.

As much fun as dancing and playing in the rain can be, I would prefer to stay dry the majority of the time it rains.

If a movie and popcorn isn’t for you, however, there are plenty of ways to make the most of a yucky day here in New Jersey. Here are a few that can be enjoyed by anyone of any age.

Pottery / Painting

Pottery places such as Color Me Mine have always been my default rainy day activity. Not only is it something the whole family can enjoy, but there is something quite therapeutic about painting to the sound of rainfall.

Escape Rooms:

I always see ads for Escape Rooms and finally got around to trying one a few summers ago. If you are unfamiliar with escape rooms, you are essentially locked in a themed room and your mission is to crack the code to escape. It was crazy to me how quickly time went by trying to solve the mystery and unlock the door, and it was really cool seeing how my family's brains all worked together.

Indoor Mini Golf:

Mini Golf has always been one of my favorite activities, but it can often take up a lot of time. That’s why it’s perfect for a rainy day! You can spend your day putting your heart out and suddenly the rain is gone. If you are going with kids, Monster Mini Golf is a great place to go as the entire place glows in the dark and is super interactive.

Arcade:

Ever since the app store became a thing I almost forgot arcades existed. While it’s definitely nice that I can sit in bed and play any game I desire, there is something special about going to the arcade and waiting in line to play a couple rounds of your favorite game. A day at the arcade could also result in winning a prize like a stuffed animal to protect you from the thunderstorm!

Cooking Class:

Use the next rainy day as an opportunity to learn a new recipe! There are plenty of online cooking classes you can try for free, and they are extremely thorough and helpful. I am always looking for ways to improve myself in the kitchen and these videos have been helpful in doing so.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.