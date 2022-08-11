‘It’s so hot out’ jokes for this New Jersey heatwave

You don’t need me to tell you that New Jersey has been going through a particularly hot summer. It certainly doesn’t help that it’s also been incredibly dry.

Which brings us to a joke format that we like talking about on the Deminski and Doyle show: It’s so hot out that ...

For instance, “it’s so hot out that I accepted a drink from Bill Cosby.” That’s one that was called in a few years ago.

But what about some New Jersey-centric “so hot” jokes? Here are some to get you through this current string of steamy days.

It’s so hot out I want to hang around Trenton politicians to be near something shady

It’s so hot out I’m sweating like a Bruce Springsteen fan checking ticket prices

It’s so hot out the Jersey Shore cast is only drinking water

It’s so hot out you can cook your pork roll egg and cheese on the sidewalk

It’s so hot out the gas attendant let me pump my own gas to avoid being in the heat

It’s so hot out not even Chris Christie is sitting on the beach

It’s so hot out the spotted lanternflies have moved north for colder weather

It’s so hot out the animals at the Six Flags Safari tried to get in my car

It’s so hot out by the time I got my Jersey corn home it was popcorn

I know this heatwave seems endless, but don’t worry, we’ll be telling “it’s so cold” jokes before you know it!

Stay cool!

