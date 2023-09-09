It’s Oktoberfest in New Jersey! Big Joe has the complete list of fun events

Oktoberfest arrives here in New Jersey with a bevy of Bavarian festivals and celebrations in true Oktoberfest tradition. There are many events and I thought I’d list them all that were presented.

Oktoberfest is a celebration, it’s a great way to gather with friends and family and enjoy the feel-good atmosphere of these Jersey celebrations.

The original Oktoberfest was held in celebration of the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese in 1810. The German celebration is held in Munich, Germany and is attended by an average of over 6 million participants and 487 beer breweries are there to quench their thirst. The celebration in Munich also experienced a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, but it’s back and travel experts predict this year’s Munich Oktoberfest will reach pre-pandemic attendance numbers.

So strap on those lederhosen polish your steins, and get ready to tap the beer, it’s Oktoberfest in New Jersey and we enjoy every minute of it.

Here in New Jersey more Oktoberfest are popping up and are available for fun and frivolity up and down the state. Here is a great list of all the Oktoberfest events according to newjersey-leisure-guide.com big thanks to them for such a complete list.

North Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests

Germania Park Oktoberfest

September 16, 17, 2023

Germania Park

56 Conger Street

Dover, New Jersey

(973) 328-9693

Website

Mountan Creek Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sunday, September 16, & 17th, 2023:

Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek

200 Route 94

Vernon, NJ 07462

Website & Reservations

Annual Oktoberfest Weekend

Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 2023 (Rain or shine)

Chubb Park 290 W Main St

Chester, NJ

Website

Deutscher Club of Clark's Oktoberfest

September 30th & October 1st, 2023: 12 PM - 10 PM

Deutscher Club of Clark

787 Featherbed Lane

Clark NJ

Website

Hackettstown Oktoberfest

September 30th & October 1st, 2023

Main St., Valentine St., and Grand Ave

Hackettstown, NJ

(908) 852-2131

Website

Oktoberfest at Turkey Brook Park

Saturday, October 7, 2023; Noon - 9pm

Turkey Brook Park

30 Flanders Road

Flanders, NJ

Website

(973) 426-7263

Franklin Lakes Oktoberfest

Friday, October 13, 2023; 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

McBride Field 813 Franklin Lake Rd

Franklin Lakes, NJ

Website

(973) 881-8307 x105

Oktoberfest at Forest Lodge

Saturday, October 14, 2023; 11am - 6pm

(rain date October 15th)

11 Reinman Road

Warren, New Jersey

07059

Website

Oktoberfest Hosted by Edelweiss Passaic

Saturday, October 21, 2023; 6:30pm - 11:30pm

Pompton Lakes Elks #1895

1 Perrin Ave

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

07442

Website

Oktoberfest at The Reeves-Reed Arboretum

Saturday, October 21, 2023: 2pm to 6 pm

65 Hobart Avenue

Summit, NJ

Website/Reservations

Central Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests

Six Flags Oktoberfest

Select days - September 9 - October 1

2023 Six Flags-Great Adventure 1 Six Flags Blvd.

Jackson, NJ

Website

Annual German American Society of Trenton Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 2023

215 Uncles Pete's Road

Trenton, NJ

Website

Annual Asbury Festhalle Oktoberfest

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, October 6, 7, 8, 2023

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Avenue

Asbury Park, NJ

732-997-8767

Website

Annual Oktoberfest in Highlands

Saturday, October 7th, 2023; 12pm - 7pm (rain date October 8th)

Veterans Park Bay and Shrewsbury Ave

Highlands

732 - 291- 4713

Website

Hopewell Valley Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 14, 2023: 4 - 10pm

Trenton Cyrus Lodge

131 Burd Street

Pennington, NJ

Tickets

Hamilton Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 15th, 2023, 11am - 5:30pm

Veterans Park, 2306 Kuser Rd

Hamilton Township, NJ

Website

Laurita OktoberFest with Food Trucks & Fire Pits

Saturday & Sunday, October 21, 22, 2023

Laurita Winery 85 Archertown Rd,

New Egypt, NJ

Website/Tickets

South Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests

Medford Oktoberfest & Music Festival

Friday, Saturday, September 15, 16, 2023 (Rain or Shine)

Medford's Freedom Park

86 Union Street Medford, NJ 08055

Website/line-up of performers

Oktoberfest ''Bier on the Pier''

Four consecutive weekends: September 15 - 17, 22 - 24, 29th - October 2, & 6 - 8, 2023

Morey's Pier On the boardwalk

Wildwood, NJ

Website

Doppelganger Performing at Oktoberfest

Sunday, September 17th, 2023; 2pm - 6pm

MudHen Brewing Company

127 W. Rio Grande Ave.

Wildwood, NJ

609-846-7918

Website

6th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, September 23, 2023: Noon to 10:00pm

Haddon Square Pop Up Garden 51 Haddon Ave

Westmont, NJ

Website

Oktoberfest in Cape May

Saturday, September 30th, 2023; 9am - 6pm ( rain date Sunday Oct. 1st)

located on Carpenter Lane between Ocean & Perry and continue down Jackson Street to Beach Ave.

Cape May, NJ

Website

Smithville Oktoberfest

October 7th, 8th, 2023; 10am - 5pm (rain or shine)

Historic Smithville and Village Green

Smithville, NJ

Website

Enjoy the fun and I may see you at one or two of these great New Jersey Oktoberfest events.

