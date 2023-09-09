It’s Oktoberfest in New Jersey! Big Joe has the complete list of fun events
Oktoberfest arrives here in New Jersey with a bevy of Bavarian festivals and celebrations in true Oktoberfest tradition. There are many events and I thought I’d list them all that were presented.
Oktoberfest is a celebration, it’s a great way to gather with friends and family and enjoy the feel-good atmosphere of these Jersey celebrations.
The original Oktoberfest was held in celebration of the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese in 1810. The German celebration is held in Munich, Germany and is attended by an average of over 6 million participants and 487 beer breweries are there to quench their thirst. The celebration in Munich also experienced a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, but it’s back and travel experts predict this year’s Munich Oktoberfest will reach pre-pandemic attendance numbers.
So strap on those lederhosen polish your steins, and get ready to tap the beer, it’s Oktoberfest in New Jersey and we enjoy every minute of it.
Here in New Jersey more Oktoberfest are popping up and are available for fun and frivolity up and down the state. Here is a great list of all the Oktoberfest events according to newjersey-leisure-guide.com big thanks to them for such a complete list.
North Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests
Germania Park Oktoberfest
September 16, 17, 2023
Germania Park
56 Conger Street
Dover, New Jersey
(973) 328-9693
Website
Mountan Creek Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sunday, September 16, & 17th, 2023:
Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek
200 Route 94
Vernon, NJ 07462
Website & Reservations
Annual Oktoberfest Weekend
Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 2023 (Rain or shine)
Chubb Park 290 W Main St
Chester, NJ
Website
Deutscher Club of Clark's Oktoberfest
September 30th & October 1st, 2023: 12 PM - 10 PM
Deutscher Club of Clark
787 Featherbed Lane
Clark NJ
Website
Hackettstown Oktoberfest
September 30th & October 1st, 2023
Main St., Valentine St., and Grand Ave
Hackettstown, NJ
(908) 852-2131
Website
Oktoberfest at Turkey Brook Park
Saturday, October 7, 2023; Noon - 9pm
Turkey Brook Park
30 Flanders Road
Flanders, NJ
Website
(973) 426-7263
Franklin Lakes Oktoberfest
Friday, October 13, 2023; 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
McBride Field 813 Franklin Lake Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Website
(973) 881-8307 x105
Oktoberfest at Forest Lodge
Saturday, October 14, 2023; 11am - 6pm
(rain date October 15th)
11 Reinman Road
Warren, New Jersey
07059
Website
Oktoberfest Hosted by Edelweiss Passaic
Saturday, October 21, 2023; 6:30pm - 11:30pm
Pompton Lakes Elks #1895
1 Perrin Ave
Pompton Lakes, New Jersey
07442
Website
Oktoberfest at The Reeves-Reed Arboretum
Saturday, October 21, 2023: 2pm to 6 pm
65 Hobart Avenue
Summit, NJ
Website/Reservations
Central Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests
Six Flags Oktoberfest
Select days - September 9 - October 1
2023 Six Flags-Great Adventure 1 Six Flags Blvd.
Jackson, NJ
Website
Annual German American Society of Trenton Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 2023
215 Uncles Pete's Road
Trenton, NJ
Website
Annual Asbury Festhalle Oktoberfest
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, October 6, 7, 8, 2023
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
527 Lake Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ
732-997-8767
Website
Annual Oktoberfest in Highlands
Saturday, October 7th, 2023; 12pm - 7pm (rain date October 8th)
Veterans Park Bay and Shrewsbury Ave
Highlands
732 - 291- 4713
Website
Hopewell Valley Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 14, 2023: 4 - 10pm
Trenton Cyrus Lodge
131 Burd Street
Pennington, NJ
Tickets
Hamilton Oktoberfest
Sunday, October 15th, 2023, 11am - 5:30pm
Veterans Park, 2306 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Township, NJ
Website
Laurita OktoberFest with Food Trucks & Fire Pits
Saturday & Sunday, October 21, 22, 2023
Laurita Winery 85 Archertown Rd,
New Egypt, NJ
Website/Tickets
South Jersey 2023 Oktoberfests
Medford Oktoberfest & Music Festival
Friday, Saturday, September 15, 16, 2023 (Rain or Shine)
Medford's Freedom Park
86 Union Street Medford, NJ 08055
Website/line-up of performers
Oktoberfest ''Bier on the Pier''
Four consecutive weekends: September 15 - 17, 22 - 24, 29th - October 2, & 6 - 8, 2023
Morey's Pier On the boardwalk
Wildwood, NJ
Website
Doppelganger Performing at Oktoberfest
Sunday, September 17th, 2023; 2pm - 6pm
MudHen Brewing Company
127 W. Rio Grande Ave.
Wildwood, NJ
609-846-7918
Website
6th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square
Saturday, September 23, 2023: Noon to 10:00pm
Haddon Square Pop Up Garden 51 Haddon Ave
Westmont, NJ
Website
Oktoberfest in Cape May
Saturday, September 30th, 2023; 9am - 6pm ( rain date Sunday Oct. 1st)
located on Carpenter Lane between Ocean & Perry and continue down Jackson Street to Beach Ave.
Cape May, NJ
Website
Smithville Oktoberfest
October 7th, 8th, 2023; 10am - 5pm (rain or shine)
Historic Smithville and Village Green
Smithville, NJ
Website
Enjoy the fun and I may see you at one or two of these great New Jersey Oktoberfest events.
LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record?
LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.