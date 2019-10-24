It’s official: This is the cutest pet in all of NJ

We asked, you answered, and now it's official: Hamlet the pig is the cutest pet in all of New Jersey.

We put out the call for cute pet picture submissions and got more than 1,000 entries of adorable New Jersey fur(and furless)babies. Then, we asked for your votes from a dozen finalists. The competition was fiercely fun, and Hamlet, submitted by George Yaple, came out on top. That wins George a $500 gift card to P.C. Richard & Son.

It was all in preparation for Pet-A-Palooza, hosted by All American Subaru in Old Bridge and New Jersey 101.5 on Oct. 19 — featuring a pet adoption event, a Halloween pet costume contest, pet supply vendors, music, family fun and giveaways.

Wait, what? Another contest?

That's right. On site, New Jersey 101.5 and All-American Subaru invited pet owners from around the state to compete for the cutest pet contest. And our winner: Gunner the English bulldog, with owner Pauline, seen here with our own Bill Spadea.

Courtesy of All-American Subaru

Thanks to all of the hundreds of people who came out to Pet-A-Palooza 2019.

More pictures from the event: