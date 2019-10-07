Which is the cutest pet in all of NJ? (VOTE NOW)

It's almost time for Pet-A-Palooza, hosted by All American Subaru in Old Bridge and New Jersey 101.5 on October 19 — featuring a pet adoption event, a Halloween pet costume contest, pet supply vendors, music, family fun and giveaways.

But first: We we need you to vote on the cutest pet picture in all of New Jersey.

We put out the call for submissions ... and whoa, are there a lot of cute pets in the Garden State. We got nearly 1,000 entries, and narrowed it down through a very rigorous process of saying "aww" 1,000 times at various volumes. The loudest aww-inspiring pets are presented before you.

Take the online vote here on NJ1015.com or the free NJ 101.5 app to select the cutest pet in all of New Jersey. One grand prize winner will be awarded a $500 Gift Certificate to P.C. Richard & Son!

The grand prize winner will be announced at Pet-A-Palooza at All American Subaru in Old Bridge Saturday, Oct. 19. Winners do not need to be present to win. All selections and judgments by New Jersey 101.5 staff are final.