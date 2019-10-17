Pet parents and furball friends: We can't wait to see you Saturday for Pet-A-Palooza.

The event is hosted by All American Subaru in Old Bridge and New Jersey 101.5 — featuring a pet adoption event, pet supply vendors, food trucks, music, family fun and giveaways.

Pet-A-Palooza begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 3 p.m. at All American Subaru, located at 3706 Route 9. There, we'll also announce the winner of our statewide online cutest pet contest — we got more than 1,000 submissions (Don't forget to vote before the contest closes out Friday night).

And on-site will be a parade and second contest — for the best pet Halloween costume. Registration begins on-site just as the event starts, and the parade is 12:50 p.m. Winners will be announced at about 2 p.m.

All day long, get your photos taken with your pets, to be featured on All American's social media, and on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app.