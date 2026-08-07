NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 7
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 3:18p
|Low
Fri 10:22p
|High
Sat 3:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:24a
|High
Fri 2:52p
|Low
Fri 9:46p
|High
Sat 3:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:36a
|High
Fri 3:06p
|Low
Fri 9:58p
|High
Sat 3:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:28a
|High
Fri 2:48p
|Low
Fri 9:50p
|High
Sat 3:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:27a
|Low
Fri 1:05p
|High
Fri 6:58p
|Low
Sat 2:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:53a
|High
Fri 3:18p
|Low
Fri 10:20p
|High
Sat 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:34a
|Low
Fri 12:39p
|High
Fri 6:05p
|Low
Sat 2:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:29a
|High
Fri 4:24p
|Low
Fri 10:50p
|High
Sat 4:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:50p
|High
Sat 3:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:50a
|High
Fri 3:40p
|Low
Fri 10:11p
|High
Sat 4:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:37a
|High
Fri 3:17p
|Low
Fri 9:52p
|High
Sat 3:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:31a
|High
Fri 4:13p
|Low
Fri 10:36p
|High
Sat 4:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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