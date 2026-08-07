Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 3:18p Low

Fri 10:22p High

Sat 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:24a High

Fri 2:52p Low

Fri 9:46p High

Sat 3:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:36a High

Fri 3:06p Low

Fri 9:58p High

Sat 3:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:28a High

Fri 2:48p Low

Fri 9:50p High

Sat 3:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:27a Low

Fri 1:05p High

Fri 6:58p Low

Sat 2:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:53a High

Fri 3:18p Low

Fri 10:20p High

Sat 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:34a Low

Fri 12:39p High

Fri 6:05p Low

Sat 2:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:29a High

Fri 4:24p Low

Fri 10:50p High

Sat 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:50p High

Sat 3:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:50a High

Fri 3:40p Low

Fri 10:11p High

Sat 4:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:37a High

Fri 3:17p Low

Fri 9:52p High

Sat 3:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:31a High

Fri 4:13p Low

Fri 10:36p High

Sat 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba