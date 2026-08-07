NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 7

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 7

ASbury Park boardwalk (photo by EJ)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 3:18p		Low
Fri 10:22p		High
Sat 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:24a		High
Fri 2:52p		Low
Fri 9:46p		High
Sat 3:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:36a		High
Fri 3:06p		Low
Fri 9:58p		High
Sat 3:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:28a		High
Fri 2:48p		Low
Fri 9:50p		High
Sat 3:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:27a		Low
Fri 1:05p		High
Fri 6:58p		Low
Sat 2:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:53a		High
Fri 3:18p		Low
Fri 10:20p		High
Sat 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:34a		Low
Fri 12:39p		High
Fri 6:05p		Low
Sat 2:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:29a		High
Fri 4:24p		Low
Fri 10:50p		High
Sat 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:26a		High
Fri 3:04p		Low
Fri 9:50p		High
Sat 3:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:50a		High
Fri 3:40p		Low
Fri 10:11p		High
Sat 4:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:37a		High
Fri 3:17p		Low
Fri 9:52p		High
Sat 3:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:31a		High
Fri 4:13p		Low
Fri 10:36p		High
Sat 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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