It’s official: Measles outbreak returns to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Two months after an outbreak was declared over, the measles have returned to Ocean County.

Health officials on Friday said that a third confirmed case of the contagious disease means that authorities are considering this an outbreak.

The earlier outbreak of the measles — an illness that the United States had declared eradicated in 2000 — was from October to Jan. 16 with 30 confirmed cases in Ocean County and three in a home in Passaic County. There were no reported deaths. Simultaneous outbreaks were happening in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Rockland County.

State health officials say the man with the most recent case of measles in Lakewood may have exposed others between March 9 and 14 at these locations:

Congregation Bais Tefilla, 33 E. 8th St.

Beth Medrash Govoha, Bais Yitzchok Hall

Beth Hamedrash Zichron Binyomin, 701 Princeton Ave.

Lake Terrace Hall, 1690 Oak St.

Kol Shimshon, 323 Squankum Road

It could take weeks — up to April 7 — for someone who contracted measles at these locations to show symptoms. Anyone who believes that they could have been exposed during those dates should call their medical provider and arrange for an appointment before showing up in person.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Pregnant women are highly at risk for miscarriage or premature birth. Unvaccinated people also are at risk.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons," said Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist.

"If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling."

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .