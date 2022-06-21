It’s not too late to enroll in these awesome NJ day camps

Looking for a place for your kids to run around all day while you’re at work or doing chores? Why not summer camp? While summer camps may have been on a slight pause the past several years they seem to be back and better than ever this summer.

Some of these camps have even already begun but can take campers halfway through the summer, or even make an exception. Not sure which camp to choose? Here are a few of the top in New Jersey.

Camp River Bend

Located in Warren, Camp River Bend has been running since 1962. Activities range between swimming, field sports, rock climbing, pedal carts and river activities. If you have children who aren’t quite sure what their favorite summer activities are, this place will help them figure it out. They also have a day-trippers program where children can opt to take trips every day and go on adventures nearby.

Harbor Hills Day Camp

Harbor Hills sits on a massive plot of land in Mendham and is unique compared to other camps due to its international staff. Many of the counselors are from the U.K. or Australia and come to America for the summer to experience American culture. The camp is sport-heavy, so if your child is looking to run around all day it’s the perfect spot. There’s also horseback riding, which not many other camps offer.

Willow Lake Day Camp

Lake activities are never-ending at Willow Lake, located in Hopatcong. Between water sports, ziplines, and rope towers this camp is a dream come true for adventurous children. They also have a day trip program where campers can go to sports games, waterparks and other summer spots.

Spring Lake Day Camp

Spring Lake in Ringwood has racked up numerous awards since its opening back in 1989. Among normal camp activities, they also have leadership programs for children above 8th grade who are interested in counselor positions but are still campers at heart.

Jeff Lake Day Camp

Over at Sussex County lives Jeff Lake Day Camp, where several sessions are offered for campers for the summer. Jeff Lake has been operating for over 60 years and has a wide variety of programs depending on what your child is interested in doing for the summer. The camp is best known for its massive lake where campers can partake in several activities they would not be able to try elsewhere.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

