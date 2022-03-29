It’s not a buy-back, it’s a gun turn-in — no questions asked in Union County, NJ

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — Own any unwanted guns?

Residents who have guns they don't want can turn them in at the upcoming Union County Gun Amnesty Turn-In Event, Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calvary Assembly Church, 242 Shunpike Road, Springfield.

Guns or ammunition in any condition will be accepted — no questions asked. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Anyone turning in guns may do so anonymously.

There is no limit to how many guns or ammunition residents can surrender.

"We hope this event raises awareness about the importance of getting unwanted guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods," Union County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Rebecca L. Williams said.

Residents can also turn in unused prescription drugs in the form of pills and liquid during the event. However, sharps and syringes will not be accepted.

The difference between the gun turn-in program and a gun-buyback program is that people will not be getting paid to turn in their weapons at this event.

"This is simply a safe, controlled environment for residents to dispose of unwanted guns, ammunition and unused prescription drugs," said Katherine S. Soares, a spokeswoman for the county.

People who walk into the event should keep their weapons in a sturdy, closed container. Those arriving by car must keep the container in their trunk while in transit.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed at this event. Masks are suggested indoors.

For questions about the buyback event, call the Union County Department of Public Safety at 908-654-9816.