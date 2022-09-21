For people who live near the Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst (and I am one) loud noises aren’t that unusual but be warned: for the rest of the month, it’s going to be really, really loud.

Every month, the Base puts out a “noise calendar” advising nearby (and some not so nearby) residents what level of noise to expect (locals call it the “sound of freedom). There are three levels of noise:

Low Noise — ground small arms and light crew weapons training; may include small arms fire and rifles

Moderate Noise — rotary wing aerial gunnery; may include .50 caliber weapons, rocket fire, rotary cannons

High Noise — heavy crew weapons training and cratering munitions; may include mortar live fire, Howitzer fire, and cratering charges

As you can see in the calendar, every day for the rest of the month is labeled “High noise.”

Having lived through many high-noise days (and nights), I must say that the sounds are pretty cool; they’ve never bothered me at all. Knowing that the finest young men and women the country has to offer are training just a mile or two away is actually comforting.

This release explains some of the noise:

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst is conducting nighttime aircraft acoustic tests during the period of 19 Sept - 3 Oct which may cause loud noise for the area around Lakehurst. Testing will be conducted in the evening to achieve the most favorable acoustic conditions when winds are typically lower.

