As New Jersey deals with a blast of chilly temperatures, Code Blue alerts have been issued in several counties. The following were in effect as of 11 a.m. Monday:

Cape May County: Sunday and Monday

Gloucester County: Saturday through Monday

Hunterdon County: Monday

Monmouth County: Monday

Morris County: Sunday and Monday

Ocean County: - Saturday through Monday

Passaic County: On-going, beginning Sunday

Somerset County: On-going, beginning Friday (Nov. 290

Union County: Saturday through Monday.

Many of those alerts may be extended to Tuesday or beyond, and others may be added.A Code Blue alert "enables authorities to take homeless adults to shelter programs that have agreed to make additional beds available," according to the state's NJ211 site. Warming centers are also opened and advertised through local media and social media.

Many of the state's designated warming centers are at local library branches and senior centers. For a full list, organized by county, click here.

The state’s Code Blue law, signed in May 2017, calls for such alerts whenever the temperature drops below 25 degrees without precipitation, or below 32 degrees with precipitation.

Code Blue procedures also apply when the National Weather Service wind chill temperature is at 0 degrees or less for a period of two hours or more.

The state Department of Human Services has shared a list of “homeless hotlines” by county, for help finding emergency shelter in bitter conditions:

Atlantic County

Homeless Alliance (Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

609-343-2277

1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Atlantic City Rescue Mission Homeless Hotline (Mon - Fri 2 p.m. - 8 a.m.; Sat & Sun all day)

609-345-5517

2009 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City

Bergen County

Homeless Hotline (available 24/7)

888-323-7436

218 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park

(Office: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton - Community Services of Burlington County

(Open 24/7)

856-764-6940 Ext: 6122

450 Veterans Dr., Burlington

Camden County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

856-663-2888

800-331-7272

4212 Beacon Ave., Pennsauken

Cape May County

Homeless Hotline (Monday to Friday 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m., weekends, and holidays)

877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325

4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Cumberland County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

856-825-3144

6140 Mays Landing Road, Vineland

Essex County

973-718-9488

Salvation Army, Montclair

Gloucester County

First Call for Help - County Homeless Hotline (Monday - Friday 4 p.m. - 8 a.m.; Saturday -Sunday all day )

800-648-0132

Hudson County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

800-624-0287

257 Cornelison Ave., Jersey City

Hunterdon County

Daytime Homeless Hotline (Daytime hours)

800-272-4630

PO Box 246, Flemington

Evening Homeless Hotline (Evenings, Weekends, Holidays)

908-782-4357 or 800-272-4630

Mercer County

Homeless Hotline (available 24/7)

609-468-8296

200 Woolverton St., Trenton

(Office: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Hotline for Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Crisis Assistance and Information (Womanspace)

(available 24/7)

609-394-9000

1530 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville

Middlesex County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

Dial 2-1-1

Monmouth County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

732-431-6000 ext. 4613

3000 Kozloski Rd., Freehold

Morris County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

Dial 2-1-1 or 877-746-5211

Ocean County

After-Hours Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

732-240-6100

PO Box 1211, Toms River

Passaic County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

Dial 2-1-1

Salem County

Daytime Homeless Hotline (Daytime hours)

856-299-7200

147 S. Virginia Ave., Penns Grove

Evening Homeless Hotline (Evenings, Weekends, Holidays)

877-283-8486

Somerset County

Homeless Hotline (After regular business hours, weekends and holidays)

800-287-3607

PO Box 246, Flemington

Sussex County

Homeless Services - Daytime (Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

973-383-3600

83 Spring St., Newton

After Hours Homeless Response (Monday - Friday after 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday all day)

973-940-8869

Union County

Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)

908-249-4815

518 Watchung Ave., Plainfield

Warren County

Homeless Hotline (Office: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

908-249-4815

One Shotwell Drive, Belvidere

Homeless Hotline After Hours (After regular business hours, weekends and holidays)

877-661-4357

