It’s dangerously cold in NJ: Where to get warmed up
As New Jersey deals with a blast of chilly temperatures, Code Blue alerts have been issued in several counties. The following were in effect as of 11 a.m. Monday:
- Cape May County: Sunday and Monday
- Gloucester County: Saturday through Monday
- Hunterdon County: Monday
- Monmouth County: Monday
- Morris County: Sunday and Monday
- Ocean County: - Saturday through Monday
- Passaic County: On-going, beginning Sunday
- Somerset County: On-going, beginning Friday (Nov. 290
- Union County: Saturday through Monday.
Many of those alerts may be extended to Tuesday or beyond, and others may be added.A Code Blue alert "enables authorities to take homeless adults to shelter programs that have agreed to make additional beds available," according to the state's NJ211 site. Warming centers are also opened and advertised through local media and social media.
Many of the state's designated warming centers are at local library branches and senior centers. For a full list, organized by county, click here.
The state’s Code Blue law, signed in May 2017, calls for such alerts whenever the temperature drops below 25 degrees without precipitation, or below 32 degrees with precipitation.
Code Blue procedures also apply when the National Weather Service wind chill temperature is at 0 degrees or less for a period of two hours or more.
The state Department of Human Services has shared a list of “homeless hotlines” by county, for help finding emergency shelter in bitter conditions:
Atlantic County
Homeless Alliance (Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
609-343-2277
1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
Atlantic City Rescue Mission Homeless Hotline (Mon - Fri 2 p.m. - 8 a.m.; Sat & Sun all day)
609-345-5517
2009 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City
Bergen County
Homeless Hotline (available 24/7)
888-323-7436
218 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park
(Office: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton - Community Services of Burlington County
(Open 24/7)
856-764-6940 Ext: 6122
450 Veterans Dr., Burlington
Camden County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
856-663-2888
800-331-7272
4212 Beacon Ave., Pennsauken
Cape May County
Homeless Hotline (Monday to Friday 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m., weekends, and holidays)
877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325
4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Cumberland County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
856-825-3144
6140 Mays Landing Road, Vineland
Essex County
973-718-9488
Salvation Army, Montclair
Gloucester County
First Call for Help - County Homeless Hotline (Monday - Friday 4 p.m. - 8 a.m.; Saturday -Sunday all day )
800-648-0132
Hudson County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
800-624-0287
257 Cornelison Ave., Jersey City
Hunterdon County
Daytime Homeless Hotline (Daytime hours)
800-272-4630
PO Box 246, Flemington
Evening Homeless Hotline (Evenings, Weekends, Holidays)
908-782-4357 or 800-272-4630
Mercer County
Homeless Hotline (available 24/7)
609-468-8296
200 Woolverton St., Trenton
(Office: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
Hotline for Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Crisis Assistance and Information (Womanspace)
(available 24/7)
609-394-9000
1530 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville
Middlesex County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
Dial 2-1-1
Monmouth County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
732-431-6000 ext. 4613
3000 Kozloski Rd., Freehold
Morris County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
Dial 2-1-1 or 877-746-5211
Ocean County
After-Hours Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
732-240-6100
PO Box 1211, Toms River
Passaic County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
Dial 2-1-1
Salem County
Daytime Homeless Hotline (Daytime hours)
856-299-7200
147 S. Virginia Ave., Penns Grove
Evening Homeless Hotline (Evenings, Weekends, Holidays)
877-283-8486
Somerset County
Homeless Hotline (After regular business hours, weekends and holidays)
800-287-3607
PO Box 246, Flemington
Sussex County
Homeless Services - Daytime (Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
973-383-3600
83 Spring St., Newton
After Hours Homeless Response (Monday - Friday after 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday all day)
973-940-8869
Union County
Homeless Hotline (Open 24/7)
908-249-4815
518 Watchung Ave., Plainfield
Warren County
Homeless Hotline (Office: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
908-249-4815
One Shotwell Drive, Belvidere
Homeless Hotline After Hours (After regular business hours, weekends and holidays)
877-661-4357
More from New Jersey 101.5: