It’s crabbing season in New Jersey

A friend who has a young family asked if she could borrow my crabbing gear. I haven't used it in a few years, but I was happy to let her family have it and give some tips on what to do. Growing up here, I knew a lot of people who liked to go "crabbing." It's a great activity for the kids and adults enjoy it even more. People don't seem to go fishing and crabbing as much as middle-class families used to just a generation ago. You're gonna get dirty and stinky and you might get grossed out or even bitten by a crab. But some of the best memories I have as a kid and raising mine, come from our adventures going for those big blue claws.

I was taught how to clean a fish and clean crabs, but I don't know if many people today in New Jersey would have the stomach (or the knife skills) for it. It's probably not for everybody, but if you get the chance to go with someone who knows what they're doing, try it. It's even worth the shot if you get some advice from a local shore, tackle shop or boat rental place. With families looking for something to do in our limited state, going out for a day of crabbing might be just the thing you've been looking for. Or maybe not.

Here are some resources to find the info you need to plan a trip:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

