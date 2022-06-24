It’s an empanada lover’s dream in North Jersey

If you want to eat a bunch of empanadas and then vote on the best, Clifton, NJ is the place to be on Saturday, June 25.

It’s called the Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival and it’s going to take place at Weasel Brook Park from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. There’s going to be plenty of other food (and drink) options, but it is, after all, an empanada festival, so expect lots of the meat filled dough favorite to be consumed. After you’ve eaten your fill, you’ll get to vote on your favorite.

According to the event’s Facebook page, some of the food vendors who’ll be onsite include:

Empanada Guy

Empanada Lady

Lady G's Empanadas

I&V Delights

latin Bites

Authentic BBQ

Empanda Beast

Tunkas Empanads

Oreo Fix

Clydes Ice Cream

Hadez BBQ

Amanda Banana

The Lomo Truck

Top Tea Plug

JerZey Girl Pickles

Uncle Bob's Kettle Corn

In addition to great food, there will be local craft vendors, games and activities for all ages and live music from Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio NJ.

“MegaBite Events is looking forward to bringing the first ever Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival to Passaic County,” said Howard Rosenblatt, founder of MegaBite Events. “At this inaugural event, we will crown the Northern New Jersey Empanada Champion.”

Of course, there will be craft beer and wine available to wash it all down. In addition, there will be an extreme racing remote racetrack, an air-soft shooting gallery, extreme bubble ball, a Jersey Shore game trailer, craft vendors, a henna tattoo artist, and more.

Tickets are $6 for adults ($8 day of); $5 for children under 13 (children under 3 are free.

