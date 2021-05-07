It’s a cop on the other end of 9-1-1, not an activist (Opinion)

It's late at night. You've had a long day. Your one year old is finally asleep, you might grab a few hours before heading to work in the morning. Before you can even wrap your head around shutting down for the night, you hear the awful sounds of your baby choking and struggling to breathe. Last Monday a dad called 9-1-1 to report that his one year old daughter was not breathing. Marlboro cops responded immediately, arriving within minutes to the home.

After a few minutes of administering CPR, the little girl began to breathe and color retired to her face. Thanks to the quick action, training and calm in the face of crisis, a little girl is OK and a father can breathe easy knowing that in the moment of crisis, there were officers in uniform ready, willing and able to help.

Thank you to the Marlboro Police officers who served as the heroes in this case: Ptlm. Adam Levine, Ptlm. Frank Bianco, Cpl. Joshua Stonesifer, Ptlm. Anthony DiMarco and Sgt. Greg Aronne each deserves the recognition and thanks for demonstrating once again that police officers are pillars of our community.

On this #BlueFriday, I want to go back to an earlier story about Hopewell Township Police Officer Sara Erwin who was fired for a year old personal social media post rightfully criticizing BLM rioters who were involved in the destruction of so many communities over the summer of 2020. Her colleague Sgt. Mandy Grey was suspended and demoted for liking the post. The good news is that we're fighting back to help these decorated heroes who have unblemished records of service. Please consider contributing to the defense fund so these cops can be reinstated and rewarded for their history of public service. Click HERE.

