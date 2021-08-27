It may still be summer, but Halloween has arrived in NJ

Summer's not even over yet and retailers are already thinking Halloween. In fact, Spirit Halloween locations have been spotted popping up in NJ well before the Labor Day holiday.

Every year, retailers seem to try and push holiday sales earlier, and earlier. Before the leaves even have a chance to change color for the fall, we'll probably be decking the halls under the mistletoe.

And this will only become more commonplace as we get closer to October 31.

With that said, check out some of the Halloween displays already popping up around the Garden State before summer's even out.

It's apparently time for Halloween in New Jersey