BERGENFIELD — An information technology manager in Bergen County has been charged with possessing images of naked children.

Jason A. Prashad, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree possession of more than 1,000 files of child pornography.

Prosecutors said the images he viewed and downloaded from the internet contained nude or sexually explicit depictions of prepubescent and pubescent children.

The investigation lasted months, prosecutors said, and ended with a search warrant at his home.

He was being held at Bergen County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Prashad had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

