Is this a business or a theme park? Check out unique carwash in NJ

Do you remember the childlike wonder of going to the car wash in your parents’ car? Watching the water splash on the car and the suds take over while you traveled through the tunnel.

It almost felt like you were going into a submarine down to the bottom of the ocean floor.

Now combine that with the absolute fascination that we have with dinosaurs, and you’ve got the newest enchanting yet practical attraction that just opened up in Linden, New Jersey.

Dino Car Wash

This is unlike any car wash you’ve ever been to: it’s 65 million years in the making.

Dino Car Wash is a family-owned business whose staff wants to make your vehicle as squeaky clean as possible while also creating an incredible experience for dinosaur lovers, young and old.

Make car washes ROAR-some!

As a long-time lover of the cinematic masterpiece "Jurassic Park," I was absolutely thrilled to learn about this new establishment.

Guys… they have real-size animatronic dinosaurs. You better be listening to John Williams’ classic 'Jurassic Park' score as you pull up to get your car cleaned!

The business just officially opened on Apr. 5, but this isn’t the family’s first rodeo. They’re fifth-generation in the car wash business so they’ll be as delicate with your car as Dr. Grant was with dinosaur bones.

As Dr. Ian Malcom would say, “Life ... uh ... finds a way…” So you may want to “uh... find your way” to the Dino Car Wash because it looks like a fun time for anyone with even the tiniest bit of childhood wonderment (or those who want a clean vehicle).

Dino Car Wash is located at 822 E. St Georges Ave. in Linden, NJ

