That's a question we debated for two hours Wednesday night on New Jersey 101.5. Gov. Phil Murphy, on Tuesday, said very confidently in his State of the State address that:

I am proud of the steps we have taken to support families, advance our economy, and better our communities. New Jersey is where opportunity lives, education is valued, justice is embraced, compassion is the norm, and the American Dream is alive and well. And we will not stop working to make New Jersey stronger, fairer, and more affordable. As we move forward with these goals, I believe we can, and will, shape the next New Jersey, on behalf of all who call our state home.

Afterwhich he received the thunderous applause that those in the audience give to their governor when he makes such an address.

But is the American Dream truly alive and well outside of the North Jersey mall with the same name? Depends on what your idea of the American dream is.

If your dream is to work multiple jobs to maintain a home that will drown you in property taxes, drive a car or two that's so expensive you can only make payments, and then maybe if you can afford it, take a vacation at the Jersey shore where you will pay to both park and go on the beach, then "the American Dream" is alive and well; and living in New Jersey.

But if the American dream is alive and well here, then why are so many people leaving? As Bruce Springsteen once sang in 'The River', "Is a dream a lie if it don't come true, or is it something worse?"

Do you think as Governor Murphy says that the American Dream is alive, well, and living in New Jersey? I asked my audience and social following and this is what I received:

