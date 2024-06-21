Is college worth it? 10 NJ schools delivering the best value

Where can I get the most bang for my buck at college?

That may not be a question on your kid's mind when they're applying for schools, but as an adult who's aware of how much it costs to live in New Jersey, you know how important that question can be.

A new report from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has come up with a list of the "best value colleges" in the Garden State.

The top 10 are below. It includes both public and private colleges and universities.

SmartAsset analyzed higher-ed institutions across five categories: tuition; student living costs; scholarship and grant offerings; student retention rate; and starting salary for new graduates.

10. Drew University (Madison)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $26,175

⚫ Tuition: $46,964

⚫ Student living costs: $20,567

⚫ Student retention rate: 88%

⚫ Median starting salary: $57,800

9. Rutgers University—Camden

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $11,875

⚫ Tuition: $17,505

⚫ Student living costs: $20,177

⚫ Student retention rate: 77%

⚫ Median starting salary: $55,000

8. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $28,235

⚫ Tuition: $49,761

⚫ Student living costs: $20,650

⚫ Student retention rate: 83%

⚫ Median starting salary: $61,700

7. Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $10,213

⚫ Tuition: $16,961

⚫ Student living costs: $20,294

⚫ Student retention rate: 87%

⚫ Median starting salary: $54,700

6. Rutgers University—Newark

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $13,039

⚫ Tuition: $17,003

⚫ Student living costs: $21,593

⚫ Student retention rate: 86%

⚫ Median starting salary: $62,200

5. The College of New Jersey (Ewing)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $10,293

⚫ Tuition: $19,530

⚫ Student living costs: $21,760

⚫ Student retention rate: 92%

⚫ Median starting salary: $63,700

4. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $13,836

⚫ Tuition: $20,459

⚫ Student living costs: $24,072

⚫ Student retention rate: 88%

⚫ Median starting salary: $69,200

3. Rutgers University—New Brunswick

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $10,510

⚫ Tuition: $17,669

⚫ Student living costs: $20,613

⚫ Student retention rate: 94%

⚫ Median starting salary: $64,600

2. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $28,755

⚫ Tuition: $61,598

⚫ Student living costs: $20,166

⚫ Student retention rate: 93%

⚫ Median starting salary: $80,400

1. Princeton University

⚫ Avg. scholarship and grants: $50,583

⚫ Tuition: $59,401

⚫ Student living costs: $24,261

⚫ Student retention rate: 96%

⚫ Median starting salary: $81,800

