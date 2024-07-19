Is anyone else in New Jersey bothered when stores do this? (Opinion)

It was reported earlier this week by USA Today that starting soon Hope Depot stores will start putting out their Halloween displays, including “Skelly,” a 12 foot tall animatronic skeleton.

That’s right. You didn’t misread it: Halloween decorations already on display in (*checks calendar to be sure my anger is warranted*) July.

Does this piss anyone else off?

For the next 14+ weeks we’ll be seeing Halloween decor, and the second the calendar turns to November, suddenly we’ll be hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” for two months.

Does anyone else feel like we’ve gone crazy with how early we start celebrating the next holiday??

The exception, of course, being Thanksgiving, which barely gets the respect it deserves. At best, in the week leading up to it your kid will trace a hand turkey.

Nothing against Home Depot, they’re not the only store to do these premature celebrations. What about when you see Valentine’s Day candy on December 26 once Christmas is over?

If your significant other is gifting you candy that was bought a month and a half prior, maybe you should reconsider who you’re spending Valentine’s Day with.

On top of this we’ve already been seeing “Back to School” promotions even though it feels like kids have barely had time to empty out their backpacks from the previous school year.

Am I being a “Karen” about this or does it bother others when retailers set up for holidays over a month in advance?

Let me know in our poll below:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

