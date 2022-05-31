Iron Chef star Morimoto is opening a restaurant in New Jersey

Sa’Moto, a “pan-Asian” fine dining restaurant, is coming to Paramus. The restaurant is in partnership with acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto, known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America. There are currently two Sa’Motos, one in New York and one in West Hollywood, CA.

According to Boozy Burbs (which is often first with restaurant news), no firm opening date has been set, but a winter opening seems likely for the restaurant which will be in the Garden State Plaza.

Chef Morimoto doesn’t currently have any restaurants in New Jersey; he has one (Morimoto) in Philly (his first American restaurant) and two in New York (the Sa’Moto and Momosan).

Chef Morimoto first competed on the Japanese television show Iron Chef in 1998 and then became one of the stars of Food Network’s Iron Chef America in 1999.

As an Iron Chef, Morimoto was able to showcase his flawless technique and creativity with unique ingredients in front of millions of Americans.

The Sa’Moto website describes the restaurant as:

While rooted in Japanese cuisine and flavors, Chef Morimoto's "risk taker" reputation is reflected in Sa'Moto's opening menu through his inspired use of global cuisines, recipes, and ingredients. Morimoto's interpretation of pan-Asian cuisine includes disruptive and trend-setting flavor combinations, such as his use of Gochujang and Raclette, encouraging guests to be curious diners. Sa'Moto's soon-to-be signature dishes include items such as Kushi Age Pork and Laksa Noodle Soup, along with Sticky Ribs and Bao Sand.

The above photo are some of the dishes available at the already opened Sa’Moto.

Chef Morimoto has a line of whiskey and wine, as well.

Chef Morimoto started off as a sushi chef.

