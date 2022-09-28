Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ

ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours.

The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.

That breaks down to nearly $175,000 for a monthly mortgage payment with annual property taxes last year of more than $70,900.

It is described as a rare sanctuary of grand scale, less than a half hour from Manhattan.

This is perfect for those who quickly need to get into the city during the day, then be able to retreat to their oasis in the evenings.

This residence just oozes charm and luxury, and its architectural details are works of art.

Advanced technology and security fill the home.

While lush, perfectly manicured landscaping creates a relaxed, private setting, it’s also ideal for entertaining.

The grand residence is approximately 25,700 square feet that include seven bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms, 9 of which are full and three of which are partial bathrooms.

The double-sided grand staircase is quite the sight as one enters the mansion.

But for those who do not wish to take the stairs to get from level to level, no worries. The place is equipped with an elevator.

Do you like windows? You’re in luck. The chateau is fraught with windows making this a bright and airy residence.

Fireplaces? There are at least five; perfect to cozy up to on those chilly, winter nights, and to create a romantic ambiance for those warm evenings in the fall, spring, and summer.

Other cool amenities feature a 15-seat theater, billiards, two bars, a wine cellar, two indoor plunge pools, and an in-ground heated outdoor pool.

Also included are a sauna, a steam room, a conservatory, a state-of-the-art grand kitchen, a gorgeous dining room, an attached garage, a patio with porch details, and so much more.

There is also a fully finished basement with walkout access.

Taxes? Prepare to put out roughly $43,000 per month.

For interested families, this luxurious, affluent manor is located near Alpine Public Elementary School and Tenafly High School.

To see more pictures and arrange a tour with a realtor, visit here

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

