Internet sensation and young millionaire Livvy Dunne has NJ roots
A 20-year-old has become a major star on TikTok and Instagram and, while she’s known for competing for LSU in gymnastics, she hails from New Jersey. She was born and raised in Bergen County.
Olivia Dunne, known online as Livvy, is now a millionaire thanks to the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness rule that allows athletes to profit off their celebrity.
According to the New York Post, she has signed deals with, among others, American Eagle, Vuori, and Forever 21.
Craig Brommers of American Eagle, told the Pos: “She is an outstanding gymnast from an SEC school, but she has an authentic, optimistic persona on social media. And she looks great in a pair of American Eagle jeans. That to me is the magic we’ve been looking for as we explore this brave new world of NIL.”
According to the Daily Voice, Dunne has over 6 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million on Instagram.
She was homeschooled to allow her more time to train at gymnastics.
Some of her gymnastics videos have garnered over 1 million views, and she’s now a millionaire at age 20.
One of her deals is with Vuori clothing.
I wonder why her Instagram posts are so popular?
She is a junior at LSU.
She has capitalized on NIL money.
This TikTok video has over 19 million views.
Her most viewed video has 31 million views.
She even weighs in the Jersey pork roll/Taylor Ham debate (she’s team Taylor Ham).
Making Jersey proud!
