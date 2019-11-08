Real Housewives fans are always interested in the lifestyles of the rich and famous. And most of those Housewives have their pick of luxury homes from cost to coast. It says a lot about this little stretch of this Jersey town that of all the waterfront homes

In this state, Toms River is where they’ve chosen to buy a new home. The reason is its location directly on the Barnegat Bay and the panoramic water views. A home like this on almost any other waterfront would be completely unaffordable, but relatively speaking, the Gorgas got a bargain. They paid under a million for this direct bay front home with 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, 165 feet on the bay, a pier with two boat lifts, a heated concrete in-ground pool with cabana and of course amazing water views from everywhere!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

