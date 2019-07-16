When the weather isn't on your side, you're probably stuck wondering just what to do with the kids.

Luckily if you live in New Jersey, you don't have to look far; there are lots of fun attractions for the little ones! Don't just settle for a trip to the movies on a rainy day — here are 10 exciting places with indoor activities that are guaranteed to keep kids happy and occupied.

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER — Jersey City

Head to the Liberty Science Center, New Jersey's newest and largest museum for a day of fun and adventure with the kids. They'll love all the scientific attractions, 3D shows, and interactive learning! With great exhibitions like iExplore, the Touch Tunnel, Wonder Why and more, children love the Liberty Science Center for all it has to offer!

IPLAY AMERICA — Freehold

Escape the bad weather at New Jersey's Premier Indoor Theme Park, iPlay America! The 115,000 square foot family entertainment center houses go karts, laser tag, amusement rides, bumper cars, mini bowling, a 4D Theater, and great food!

MONSTER MINI GOLF — Fairfield

Give the kids a thrill at Monster Mini Golf's 18-hole glow-in-the-dark golf course! They'll play golf alongside a monster themed set of ghouls and goblins while a DJ plays their favorite songs and gives away prizes.

MEDIEVAL TIMES — Lyndhurst

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner and tournament experience at the Medieval Times Lyndhurst Castle. You'll be a royal guest to an 11th Century jousting tournament between knights among the King and his daughter, the Princess. The best part, it's okay to eat the four-course meal with your hands!

REBOUNDERZ — Edison

THE FUNPLEX — Mt. Lauren and East Hanover

The FunPlex Amusement Centers are two of the most unique places for kids' fun in the area! These action-packed game centers/ bowling alleys/ water parks all-in-one are guaranteed to keep the kids smiling and entertained. The FunPlex has everything from go-karts to laser and outdoor bumper boats to a huge indoor arcade with games for everyone!

RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT MUSEUM — Atlantic City

Inside the famous Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum are 14 separate galleries containing a collection of oddities and curiosities from around the world! There, kids will learn about current and historical bizarre people, objects and more! Plus, Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum is located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, where the fun never ends.

COCO KEY WATER RESORT — Mount Laurel

CoCo Key Water Resort of Mount Laurel is your wet and wild tropical escape from home. Packed with “gallons of fun” for kids of all ages, the indoor water park is made up of large pools with exciting courses, adventures and slides. There's even an indoor/outdoor spa with adult-only whirlpools for you to soak away the stress as the kids go wild with water fun!

INSECTROPOLIS — Toms River

Bring the kids to the unique “Bugseum” at Insectropolis in Toms River! They'll learn about exotic and beautiful insects from all over the world including rare butterflies. With over a dozen exciting and educational exhibits, Insectropolis is a sure way to get your kid's imagination flowing with wonder!

ADVENTURE AQUARIUM — Camden

Situated across from Philadelphia at the Camden Waterfront, the Adventure Aquarium is an indoor water-filled adventure for the whole family. Kids can discover the underwater world through the Aquarium's many realms from a safe-to-touch tank to zones ranging from sharks to turtles to frogs, hippos and many more! Plus, opening this season is the brand new hands-on exhibit area, KidZone!

DISCOVERY MUSEUM — Cherry Hill

Among south Jersey’s largest attractions for family fun and discovery, the Discovery Museum gives kids a chance to explore science, or make arts and crafts. The museum’s Discovery Theatre presents Ally in Wonderland Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 7-28, and Ally and the Magic Lamp Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from August 7-30.

BRANCHBURG SPORTS COMPLEX — Branchburg

Branchburg Sports Complex in Branchburg offers lots to do for toddlers, kids and adults. There's an arcade and a four-level interactive laser tag arena. Plus, a PlayMaze just for young kids (ages 3-12).

PLAY DAY PLACE — Forked River

Play Day Place in Forked River is designed for kids ages 1-14. A three-tier Soft Play Structure includes tubes, a slide, cargo climb, zip line, balance beam & walkway. There's rock climbing walls, bounce houses, a fun house and 'virtual playground'. Play Day does hosts parties, so check the calendar for open play.

BRIDGEWATER SPORS ARENA — Bridgewater

Bridgewater Sports Arena in Bridgewater is known for its indoor ice skating rink, but there's also other year-round fun. Laser tag, an arcade, and a soft play area. The playmazium is for kids 9 and younger.

SPORTIKA — Manalapan and Freehold

Sportika is the largest indoor amateur sports complex in the tri-state area for teams, events, training, clinics, coaching & more. The Manalapan site is a 170,000 sq. ft. indoor facility, with turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, football, baseball & softball. There's also basketball courts and batting cages. The Freehold spot is a bit smaller, offering batting tunnels and open turf space.

FUN TIME AMERICA — Eatontown

Fun Time America in Eatontown has a variety of attractions, including bumper cars, rides, laser tag, rock climbing, video games, and more. Minimum height requirement: 36" and taller, depending on rides.

SAHARA SAM'S — West Berlin

Sahara Sam’s Oasis in West Berlin has distinction as New Jersey’s first free-standing, indoor water park. It offers 58,000 square feet of aquatic and arcade attractions.

BONKERZ — Princeton

Bonkerz Family Fun Center in Princeton location offers laser-tag, an arcade and a rock wall. There's also black-light Tiki mini-golf.

YESTERCades — Somerville and Red Bank

YESTERcades: There's a haven for lovers of the classic arcade, at two spots in Somerville and Red Bank. Among dozens of games, there's classics like Space Invaders and Pac-Man, to Street Fighter and NBA Jam and pinball machines. They offer modern consoles, too.

SPEED RACEWAY — Cinnaminson

Speed Raceway in Cinnaminson is an indoor electric kart racing facility offering two sizes of karts: adults and juniors. Junior drivers and riders must be at least 6 years old and 48 inches tall.

RPM RACEWAY — Jersey City

RPM Raceway in Jersey City offers real kart racing . We welcome walk-in racers who want to race family, friends & other customers, to private groups. There are experiences for 'Junior Drivers' ages six years and older, with a minimum height requirement of four-feet tall.

GRAVITY VAULT — Chatham, Middletown, Upper Saddle River

For rock climbers (or those who want to try), The Gravity Vault (Morris, Monmouth & Bergen Counties) has locations in Chatham, Middletown and Upper Saddle River. Check the calendars for open climb options, varied by age and ability.

Other climbing options include NJ Rock Gym in Fairfield, Garden State Rocks (Monmouth County) in Morganville and Rockville Climbing Center (Mercer County) in Hamilton.

KIDZ VILLAGE — Woodbridge and Kenilworth

Kidz Village is an indoor play spot that's open seven days a week, “all day, every day.” Both kids’ fun centers in Woodbridge and Kenilworth offer an indoor climbing structure with slides, bridges and tunnels. There's also a bunch of themed rooms for ‘playing pretend,’ including a grocery store, 50's style diner, hair salon, movie theater and construction zone

— by Meredith Chambers and Erin Vogt

More from New Jersey 101.5: