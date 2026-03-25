They say the C.R.E.A.M. always rises to the top.

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Wu-Tang Clan rose fast and furiously

From their 1993 debut, they became one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time.

The collective features artists like RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah and others who crank out plenty of their own music in between Clan albums. Picture the way The Eagles always did that, except way, way hipper.

How do you explain a group that blended funk and soul samples with martial arts aesthetics? You don’t. You either love them or you don’t get them. There’s really no in between.

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Wu-Tang Clan in Atlantic City

Wu-Tang Clan is going to Bring da Ruckus to New Jersey for a show this summer and if you’re in the ‘love them’ club, you’ll want to know tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. for their Aug. 28 show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Can It Be All So Simple as to get those tickets at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com?

I have a friend who’s in her 40s, a wife and mom, and about the biggest Wu-Tang Clan fan you’ll ever possibly meet. She’s the ultimate killer bee who knows Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothing ta F’ Wit. I’m thinking of surprising her and her husband with a pair of tickets.

Again, they go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., so get those tickets and Triumph!