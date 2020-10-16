It’s gross. Answering is one thing, but making the call from the stall is even worse.

Our podcast conversation took a bit of a turn this week when one of us brought up the gross, yet unbelievably common act of making calls while in a restroom stall. Since so many are working from home these days, it’s not as prevalent as it was before the lockdowns, but as people return to work will this habit continue?

That plus a hilarious analysis of the Great British Baking Show and a discussion of pizza and some business ideas that you might like.

