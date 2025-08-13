Does artificial intelligence give you the creeps? Welcome to the club.

AI can create videos of you doing unspeakable things you never did, and you’d swear it was real. It can steal your voice and have you saying things you would never say.

But can it steal your job? That’s the big concern.

Certain jobs are a lot more concerned than others. With good reason. AI won’t ask for time off.

AI will create faster than you, work 24 hours a day, and not even demand its own office.

The website Careerminds surveyed over 3,000 employees from various fields to determine and compare stress levels that certain careers are experiencing.

The possibility of being replaced by artificial intelligence is becoming more real every day.

There’s a quiet existential crisis happening in the cubicles of America,” says Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds. “People used to worry about being replaced by a younger hire. Now they are worried about being replaced by code.

The survey found the top 10 careers that are most anxious of this happening to them.

🔟 Software QA Tester

9️⃣ Video Editors

8️⃣Business Intelligence Analysts

7️⃣ Receptionists

6️⃣ Technical Support Agents

5️⃣ Data Entry Clerks

4️⃣ Accountants

3️⃣ Customer Service Reps

2️⃣ Financial Analysts

1️⃣ Graphic Designers

Bad news all around.

When asked how they would feel if AI could take over their entire job tomorrow, 38% of workers said scared, and 27% said betrayed.

However, 19% say they’d be excited to be fired to finally pursue a passion, and 17% said they’d look forward to getting some rest.

Then employees were asked if their company replaced half the team with AI, but gave them a raise, would you be on board? 49% said yes and 51% said no.

Wouldn’t you just feel like you’d be next six months down the road? In conclusion, I swear this was me — Kylie Moore — writing this article and not artificial intelligence. Creepy thing is, how can you tell?

