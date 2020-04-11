Immigration authorities looking for these suspects released by NJ jails

Federal immigration authorities are looking for more than a dozen people who had been previously arrested by local police and released from county jails.

Wanted by ICE in New Jersey

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.