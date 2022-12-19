Illegal ‘massage’ parlor crackdown nets 20 arrests in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Township officials recently announced a crackdown on illegal massage parlors, resulting in the arrests of 20 people and over $550,000 in seized assets.
“This was our boldest covert operation to enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses,” Mayor Sam Joshi said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, adding that the township also had demolished two “blighted, unsafe structures.”
Joshi and Police Chief Tom Bryan said that those arrested faced a range of promoting prostitution, human trafficking and drug and weapons offenses, News 12 reported.
The crackdown after an investigation for several months involved at least eight addresses, several of them along Route 27 and Oak Tree Road, as follows:
Acupressure, 161 Route 27
New Star Spa, 1813 Route 27
Sunny Health Center, 170 Talmadge Road
Sea Blue Spa, aka Ocean Mist Spa, 2056 B Lincoln Hwy. Route 27
This business was listed twice, as it apparently raided twice during the operation, according to township police.
