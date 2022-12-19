Illegal ‘massage’ parlor crackdown nets 20 arrests in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Township officials recently announced a crackdown on illegal massage parlors, resulting in the arrests of 20 people and over $550,000 in seized assets.

“This was our boldest covert operation to enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses,” Mayor Sam Joshi said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, adding that the township also had demolished two “blighted, unsafe structures.”

Joshi and Police Chief Tom Bryan said that those arrested faced a range of promoting prostitution, human trafficking and drug and weapons offenses, News 12 reported.

The crackdown after an investigation for several months involved at least eight addresses, several of them along Route 27 and Oak Tree Road, as follows:

Acupressure, 161 Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) Massage parlor raid bust arrests Acupressure, 161 Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) loading...

Acupressure, 161 Route 27

New Star Spa, 1813 Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) Edison massage parlor bust raid arrests New Star Spa, 1813 Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) loading...

New Star Spa, 1813 Route 27

massage parlor bust raid arrests Sunny Health Center, 170 Talmadge Road, Edison (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Sunny Health Center, 170 Talmadge Road

Sea Blue Spa 2056 B Lincoln Hwy. Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Sea Blue Spa, aka Ocean Mist Spa, 2056 B Lincoln Hwy. Route 27

This business was listed twice, as it apparently raided twice during the operation, according to township police.

Edison NJ massage parlor bust raid arrests (Google Maps) loading...

Bonhamtown Massage, 1716 Route 27 (second floor)

Edison NJ massage parlor bust raid arrests - 1659 Lincoln Hwy. Route 27, Edison (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Garden Day Spa, 1659 Lincoln Hwy. Route 27

Edison NJ massage parlor bust raid arrests - (Google Maps) loading...

Oak Tree Acupressure, 1910 Oak Tree Road

Edison NJ massage parlor bust raid arrests private home at 152 Edison Ave, Edison (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

A single family home at 152 Edison Avenue

