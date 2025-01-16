IKEA puts a new spin on a store set to open in South Jersey

🔴 IKEA is opening a new store in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL — A popular Swedish home furnishing brand that sells ready-to-assemble furniture, home accessories, and more, is opening a location in Camden County later this year.

IKEA U.S. which opened its first store in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, in 1985, has announced plans to open a “Plan and Order Point with Pick Up” in the Ellisburg Shopping Center, 22 Route 70, in Cherry Hill this summer.

The IKEA Cherry Hill Plan and Order Point with Pick Up is one of many new format stores that are part of the growth strategy for IKEA U.S., ensuring there are more ways to meet customers where they are and how they like to shop, the company said.

IKEA Plan and Order Point store (IKEA)

The Plan and Order Point store is different from traditional IKEA stores, like the ones in Elizabeth and South Philadelphia, because it allows customers to meet with the IKEA store team to plan and order home furnishing solutions to design rooms that need a bit more help, such as kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Customers won’t be able to take products home from the IKEA store in Cherry Hill that day, but IKEA co-workers can arrange delivery or schedule orders to be picked up from convenient, onsite locations.

Customers planning at IKEA Plan and Order Point store (IKEA)

With Plan and Order Point, customers will be able to collect their purchases when and where it’s convenient for them. Online shoppers will have the option to pick up qualifying orders by selecting IKEA Cherry Hill as their preferred pick-up location at checkout, too.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome customers at IKEA Cherry Hill this summer 2025. No more trekking through that notorious South Philly traffic, now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle,” said IKEA U.S. Market Manager, Zachary Braegger.

IKEA Plan and Order Point is coming to Cherry Hill, NJ (IKEA)

By introducing IKEA Cherry Hill, the company stated that more customers in the Delaware Valley metropolitan area will now have access to affordability and convenience.”

“For online shoppers, the location offers the added convenience of picking up orders closer to home, saving both time and delivery costs while still enjoying all the benefits of shopping with IKEA,” Braegger said.

However, for their beloved, iconic meatballs and other IKEA food offerings, customers will still need to make a trip to South Philly or Elizabeth.

