IKEA opening unique store at trendy NJ shopping mall

IKEA, the global retailer known for its unique (and unassembled) furniture, among other things, is getting ready to open a one-of-a-kind store in a trendy mall in New Jersey.

If you are familiar with the massive Ikea stores in and around Philadelphia or North Jersey, you know you can spend practically an entire day there meandering through all of their showrooms and displays.

And that doesn't include then going into their warehouse where you have to find just about everything that you want to buy.

This new store will be completely different.

This really is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience -- as this location is the only one on the planet (so far).

Details

On Friday, May 26, IKEA will be opening a Kitchen Planning Pop-up store at the Cherry Hill Mall to "provide customers with the ability to design, order and pay for the new kitchen of their dreams in one convenient visit."

According to ROI-NJ.com, the store, located near the Nordstrom end of the mall, will be open for six months through September 30th. It'll be open Monday through Saturday 10:30 to 7:30 and Sundays 11 to 6.

If you are looking to plan or redesign a kitchen, you can visit this store, meet with a designer, see everything that you need to buy, and then pay for it right on your phone, all in one easy trip.

Future plans

IKEA plans to open more pop-up shops, just like this one, around the country in the coming years.

