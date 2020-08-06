New York City Mayor Warren Wilhelm Jr. (aka Bill de Blasio) announced Wednesday that the sheriff's department of NYC will be setting up checkpoints and tunnels, bridges and train stations to randomly stop people entering the city to see if they are coming from any of the 'hotspot' states in the country. Those are 35 states where cases are higher than New York State at the current time. Ironically the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, threatened to sue the state of Rhode Island back in the spring when they were stopping cars with NY plates, because at the time New York State was a hotbed of the coronavirus. Irony, yes it's the Democrats' lifeblood.

They will be stopping every sixth or eighth car at random and asking where you're coming from when you try to enter by car at one of the tunnels or bridges. At Penn Station they will be deploying "trackers" to ask random commuters where they've been and where they're staying. They won't bother to ask the homeless people and the junkies that have turned the iconic transportation hub anything. The city officials already know they're from NY and are just there to shoot up and urinate on the walls and terrify innocent travelers.

What happened to probable cause to be stopped by police? You also have a Fifth Amendment right to say nothing and a Fourteenth Amendment right to travel freely. For the clowns in New York, like our Phil Murphy, the Bill of Rights "is above their pay grade." Bill di Blasio and Andrew Cuomo got elected because they spouted the same inane "progressive" drivel that got our governor elected here in New Jersey. Never mind that their policies destroy societies and economies. As long as they hit the right talking points on transgender rights and social justice, the brain dead idiots who voted them in will keep them there...if they can manage to survive living there. Many of them have already fled. Irony, there it is again.

