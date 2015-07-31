Win a $100 David Bradley Chocolatier gift card

New Jersey 101.5 is offering you a chance to win a $100 gift card to David Bradley Chocolatier on Main Street in Windsor. While you're there, sample the finest gourmet chocolates for every occasion and try a new chocolate bark making kit.

Just fillow out the form below -- or in any article on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app that features the form -- for your chance to enter.

The David Bradley chocolate bark making kit includes everything you need to make four pieces of your very own chocolate bark, including a pound of David Bradley milk chocolate, a spatula of a fun surprise color, two animal paper hats, four sheets of wax paper and toppings that include M&Ms, rainbow sugar sprinkles, rainbow jimmies, rainbow nonpareils, Reese's Pieces, dehydrated mini marshmallows, sugar worms and Gummy Bears. All you need is a microwave-safe bowl and a cookie sheet. An istructions card is included. Some adult supervision is required.

Thanks! Check back with nj1015.com/vip for new contests every week in August, 2020.