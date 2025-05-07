If you like Trump, you’re outnumbered in NJ
A lifetime ago when there was a mayor of New York City by the name of Ed Koch he used to always ask voters he met, “How am I doing?”
If you’re Donald Trump in your second term, you probably don’t want to ask.
More and more polls are showing on a national level that people aren’t thrilled with how he’s handling the job.
How about just here in New Jersey?
Now, conventional wisdom would dictate this is a blue state and of course, he’s not going to do well. Yet shortly after the election, there was talk of how he did much better than Democrats might expect and even talk about whether New Jersey was ready to flip red.
Then those first 100 days came and went. Some of the latest polls are looking more like that aforementioned conventional wisdom.
According to the online survey platform Civiqs, in New Jersey, President Trump’s overall unfavorable numbers stand at 60% as of April 30. His favorable rating was only 37%.
But that’s almost any way in which you slice and dice it. Age groups for example: 18 to 34-year-olds had a 68% unfavorable to 29% favorable opinion of the president; 35 to 49-year-olds were 65% unfavorable to 32% favorable; 50 to 64-year-olds were 56% unfavorable to 42% favorable; 65+ was still 56% unfavorable and 43% favorable.
Non-college graduates, the group Trump had always done best with, show 57% unfavorable to 41% favorable. Among college grads, it goes to 63% unfavorable and 35% favorable. Those most educated with a postgraduate degree see Trump as unfavorable, 72% to 26%.
Males are 54% unfavorable to 43% favorable. Females are 67% to 31%.
The majority of every race in New Jersey, whether white, black, Hispanic, or other, viewed him unfavorably, too. So while there was talk after the election of New Jersey shifting towards Trump, a few months back in office seems to have squashed that.
