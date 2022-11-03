If you could fix one problem in New Jersey… (Opinion)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, I recently wrote about the many things we have to be thankful for in New Jersey.

Living in New Jersey, whether or not you want to admit it, there are a lot of things to be thankful for; although there are also problems. Many of those are currently being cited by the candidates running in the upcoming elections who promise to fix them if elected.

But can they really? It seems like the people in office change but the problems in New Jersey never go away.

Property taxes remain high no matter who's in office. Gov. Murphy says crime is lower, and if you argue with that you're a racist.

Sen. Michael Testa argues with that, saying:

"Ask cops if they feel safe when Murphy’s new laws turn police into criminals if they try to stop kids who are openly breaking the law. Ask families if they feel safe with a surge of car thefts, out-of-control pop-up parties, and the governor’s attempts to disarm law-abiding citizens,” he said. “Ask low-income communities if they felt safe when the administration released thousands of criminals onto their streets, some of whom went on to commit violent crime- including murder.”

But those are just two examples of what we'd like to fix in New Jersey. If you were elected into public office and were able to fix but one thing that is wrong in New Jersey, what would it be? That was my question to my listeners and social media following.

Property taxes of course were overwhelming, but here are some other ideas as well:

Teddy Maturo

Someone told me that trying to get anything done in Trenton is like trying to nail jello to a tree. I’d work to get rid of all that jello

Olden Avenue - Google Maps New York/Olden Avenue - Google Maps loading...

Matt Heavens

End Beach tags

Russell Bien

90 beaches, 90 different beach tags.

Dante Mele

Political corruption is the root cause of all of the evil in NJ

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins

Pork roll vs Taylor Ham debate!

Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Tina Barilla

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins- That'll never end. It's like the great sauce or gravy debate. In the end no one cares unless it tastes like they remembered it lol

Sam Bliss

Inability to get a 'Real ID' driver's license in a reasonable, easy and timely manner

Hailshadow/Thinkstock Hailshadow/Thinkstock loading...

Joe Cicalese

We need to tweak NJ's "home rule act" to encourage more partnership and cooperation between municipalities. In its current state it prevents meaningful progress in sharing services and drives up operating costs for towns and school districts. We need our municipalities to work together to deliver solutions to large looming problems like overcrowding in schools, stormwater management, public utilities, public officials' salaries, and so much more.

Veronica Anne

More time in jail for animal cruelty

Anthony Barberio

Giant weatherproof dome like in "The Simpsons Movie" to keep snow out

Anne Gray Rainsford

Car insurance

Tim Palladino

NJ Transit

NJ Transit - NJ Transit NJ Transit - NJ Transit loading...

Edward Damon

High salary no-show jobs

Ken Krauter

Self-service gas stations

photo/Lorenzo Patoia photo/Lorenzo Patoia loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.