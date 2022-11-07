If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)

It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza.

Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:

The good and the not-so-good.

And he is the general of the good pizza side of the pizza war.

But that’s what social media popularity does to a person.

And in the case of Dave Portnoy, he’s become the ultimate Pizzafluencer. And all must follow.

A couple of months ago, when Esther Davidowitz wrote a glowing review on NorthJersey.com for Bloomfield’s Blue Steel Pizza Co., I’m sure she had no idea that Dave Portnoy would be following her with his famous one-bite review.

And it says something about the state of the world that a pizza place has to be shaking their boots until Portnoy comes in and gives his seal of approval.

That said, Blue Steel has nothing to worry about. Because when Portnoy gave his one-bite review last week. He was practically yelling. Now I know that 7.8 doesn’t sound like a lot on a scale of 1 to 10 but when you consider that Blue Steel is a Detroit-style joint, a genre that Portnoy is not necessarily a fan of, 7.8 is like getting a 9.9 from the French judges at the Olympics.

In other words, he really really liked it.

Both Davidowitz and Portnoy praised the Bloomfield place for its interior, and it’s cool, sophisticated vibe, according to an article on NorthJersey.com

And in a world where 3/4 of a million YouTube subscribers are going to trust you to tell them what pizza is worth eating, that praise means a lot.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

