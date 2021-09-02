9 dead in NJ after Ida brings catastrophic flooding

At least nine people in New Jersey lost their lives after Tropical Depression Ida brought tornadoes and nearly a foot of rain across the state.

The death toll as of Thursday morning included five people at an Elizabeth apartment building, a man who got trapped in his car in Passaic, two people who got trapped in flooded cars in Hillsborough and another who died in a pickup truck in Hunterdon County.

5 dead at Elizabeth apartment complex

Five people were found dead at an apartment complex Thursday morning during an evacuation of flooded units and a Passaic man was killed when he was trapped in his car.

Elizabeth city spokeswoman Kelly Martins confirmed the bodies were found at the five-story brick Oakwood Plaza apartments on Irvington Avenue near the Elizabeth River.

The owner of the building and police were going door-to-door doing wellness checks on residents after the first floor of the buildings was flooded by Wednesday's torrential rain.

Martins did not know if they were found together, if the individuals were related or the manner of death.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said radar estimates show 8-10 inches of rain fell in Elizabeth during the storm.

Flooding in Elizabeth (OCSN)

Mayor Christian Bollwage told New Jersey 101.5 he was at the complex until 3:30 a.m. Thursday and he's never seen the river higher.

The apartments are located across the street from Elizabeth's fire headquarters, which was flooded by 8 feet of water, according to Martins.

The residents were being evacuated to School 23, which is away from the river on Union Avenue, according to Bollwage.

2 drown in Hillsborough, 1 in Millford

Car in flood water in Hillsborough (Stacie via Twitter @selfo96)

Two people drowned in Hillsborough due to submerged vehicles in flood waters in different locations, according to Somerset County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Francis Roman.

Roman said there were dozens of water rescues by first responders throughout Somerset County involving local, county, state and federal agencies.

In the Hunterdon County municipality of Millford, Mayor Henri Schepens said a pickup with the body of a victim was found in a creek near Carpenter Street.

Man trapped in car in Passaic

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told News 12 New Jersey that a 70-year-old man was trapped in his car under 6 feet of water.

"Our firefighters were able to rescue two family members from the vehicle but unfortunately we lost one individual," Lora told News 12 New Jersey.

The mayor said reports of two individuals swept away by flood waters into the Passaic River are still under investigation.

Photos and video from the storm

Photo submitted by Patrick in Bucks County

Flooding in Elizabeth - Submitted by Chris from North Brunswick

Manville. Courtesy of Joe

Submitted photo

Courtesy of Julissa

Courtesy of Julissa

Julissa: "I live on the second floor."

