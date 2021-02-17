‘I’d do it again': Rutgers medical faculty reacts to COVID shots

NEWARK — Dr. Daniela Moscarella broke out in hives three days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, on top of headaches, body aches, and a low-grade fever she'd been experiencing since about 12 hours following the booster shot.

But now, she has been back to normal, her usual level of energy having returned, for about a week and a half, and is returning to her work as a pediatric nurse practitioner and clinical instructor at Rutgers School of Nursing.

Moscarella is one of 10 doctors or nurses, all Rutgers faculty members, who are joining together to say the same thing about their COVID inoculation experience: "I'd do it again."

"Absolutely, absolutely I would do it again," Moscarella said. "Despite the few days of not feeling great, it's worth the reward in the end."

Moscarella said she had customary pain at the injection site after her first dose, but attributes at least part of her strong reaction to the second shot to pre-existing autoimmune issues.

And, not only would she go through the process again, but she also said she would not hesitate to get another booster several months from now if scientists discover protection is not long-lasting, or if tweaks are made to vaccines to respond to troubling virus variants.

"I am a believer of science," she said. "I do really trust a lot of what our scientists are telling us, so I would have no problem receiving a third vaccine, if that's what it needs to protect us."

For Moscarella, her priorities are her family and her patients, particularly the vulnerable children she treats, and so she is eager to attain herd immunity against COVID.

However, she admitted that there are some colleagues of hers who may continue to resist signing up for shots.

Various polls have indicated strong willingness within the medical community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, though nothing close to unanimity.

"I do know, and I've met a few (people), where they're more hesitant. So I think, truly, it is a personal choice," Moscarella said. "Knowing friends that work in ICU's, everybody was extremely willing to get the vaccine, and I think hopefully, with time, that that (hesitation) changes."

Rutgers said several of their faculty members took pain relievers after their vaccine regimen was complete, but reminds New Jerseyans that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against taking such medications preemptively before getting either the first or second shot.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.