I was shocked to see just how popular this retail chain is in NJ

Some might say in-person shopping is dead. That it's easier to shop online and not have to leave the comfort of your home.

To that, I'd firmly disagree. I think you need to see something in person right in front of your face to see if you truly like it. Plus, you get to try it on as well.

So retail shopping, in my mind, is not dead. These stores can still thrive and make a profit.

SEE MORE: These are 8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But even I was surprised to see just how many Lululemon stores exist in the Garden State.

Take your bets now. Five stores? More than that. Ten stores? More than that. Fifteen stores? You're close, but there's still more. There are 16 Lululemon stores in New Jersey. That feels like a huge number.

If you've never been to one of their stores before, here's how their website describes them.

"We deliver technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, and most other activities."

It's some of the most comfy clothing you'll ever wear. But admittedly, it's a bit pricy.

If you're looking to try them out for the first time or want to see if there is a location near you, check out the list below.

Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant