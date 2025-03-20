I tried Judy’s, the talk of the NJ food scene — and it’s worth it!

Heirloom at the St. Laurent set a high bar and we were sad to see it change but WOW, Judy's is a new favorite for sure.

Beyond delicious dishes, same great service and attention to detail, the eight-seat counter at the Asbury Park's newest restaurant is tucked in the rear of the dining room, which together with an adjoining bar and lounge comprise Judy & Harry's.

Formerly Heirloom at the St. Laurent, a restaurant and bar open since 2022 on the first floor of boutique hotel and social club, St. Laurent underwent a quick two-week transformation before reopening as Judy & Harry's. And it is literally the talk of the restaurant world in New Jersey.

It is the newest concept from Chef David Viana and Neilly Robinson of Lita and La Otra in Aberdeen, and Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge.

The new restaurant, serving an a la carte menu of Italian classics with a unique international flair, is Judy's. The bar and lounge is

Harry's.

Judy’s is what would happen if your Jewish mama went on a wonderful acid trip and got more creative than she’d ever been in her life.

The reviews are amazing with people raving about the whimsical menu. Even their Instagram account describes Judy as a Jewish woman who thinks she’s Italian and the menu reflects flavors of both.

It’s a must try and one of the coolest restaurants that has helped make Asbury Park the culinary capital of Monmouth County, maybe even all of New Jersey.

