I see this rule violated on NJ roads every day (Opinion)

Drivers in New Jersey and perhaps the rest of the country seem to be totally oblivious as to why there are thick white lines at intersections. That line is put there to show you that you cannot go past it when stopped at a red light.

White stop lines are often painted at intersections where traffic signs or signals are present to denote where you should stop your vehicle. If no lines are present, vehicles must stop before the crosswalk. That's according to the law.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

We don't know if people in other states violate this rule as much as we do here in New Jersey. Perhaps they're not as much in a hurry as we are, not that it matters, the 10 feet over the line won't get you anywhere faster.

Maybe it's the fact that we have more left-turn lanes than other states. This is where it's most important and most annoying.

If a driver is making a left turn onto the road you are on at a stoplight, the line is painted there to give that car enough room to make the turn safely. Some people go way past the line and cause a problem. Yes, I secretly hope they get their front end taken off by a tractor-trailer that needs every inch of that intersection to make the turn.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

I don't know if anyone ever got a ticket for this in New Jersey, but one guy in Florida did. I don't like seeing people getting tickets and I usually think we have far too many nitpicky laws in this state, but why this doesn't seem to be obvious is a mystery to me.

Some people even stop on or beyond the crosswalk lines. Yes, it would be nice to see an 8-foot giant follow the crosswalk lines and stomp on the hood of that car. Just sayin'.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: