‘I have not resigned,’ Menendez says after NBC News claim spreads

NEW YORK — NBC News reported on Wednesday that U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez had plans to resign after this week’s guilty verdict on federal bribery and corruption charges.

But now Menendez tells CBS that resignation talks are false.

“I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so-called allies. Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that’s the worst way to achieve a goal with me,” Menendez said to CBS New York.

In Manhattan on Tuesday, Menendez was found guilty of 16 counts. His sentencing date is set for Oct. 29.

Since his fate was announced, a growing number of lawmakers have asked Menendez to step down, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“If he refuses to vacate his office, I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve,” Murphy said in his official statement on Tuesday.

This would mark history as a removal of a senator hasn’t happened in over 100 years, according to the Associated Press.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom