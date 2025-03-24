I had NO clue there are this many dry towns in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t exactly known for being prudish. We like to work hard and play hard.

(OK, I like to work hard and play hard. Who’s with me? High five!)

Yet, scattered throughout the state, there are more towns stuck in the Prohibition era than you’d probably guess.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Known as “dry towns,” they have held on to their bans on alcohol sales for decades, sometimes even centuries.

Yikes!

So I guess I wouldn’t be welcome there since the following is one of my favorite wine glasses.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

"Only prostitutes have two glasses of wine at lunch!"

It’s a “Gilmore Girls” reference and if you got it right away, we can be friends.

Oh right, back to the point....

Just how many towns are stubbornly clinging to their anti-alcohol rules? 30. Is anyone else as surprised to hear this as I was?

I knew about Ocean City through anecdotes from a friend, but there are so many more towns in the Garden State that I didn't know were dry.

Young Woman Drinking Water by Sea Fuse loading...

Why are there dry towns in NJ?

Many of New Jersey’s dry towns trace their alcohol bans back to religious influences, historical events, or even real estate deals.

Some places banned selling booze long before Prohibition, and when the rest of the country decided to party again, they simply said, “Nah, we good.”

Others cut off alcohol sales more recently, hoping to curb crime, noise, or drunk driving.

Drinking and Driving Credit: Jon Schulte loading...

The most famous dry town in the state is Ocean City, founded in 1879 by Methodist ministers. To this day, it remains one of the most well-known alcohol-free resort towns on the East Coast.

Meanwhile Pitman, originally a Methodist retreat, has held onto its alcohol ban for over a century. Though it has relaxed some rules in recent years, you still won’t find a liquor store or bar within town limits.

rivermartin rivermartin loading...

Can I bring alcohol into a dry town?

Just because a town is dry doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cold drink at the end of the day.

Many of these towns allow BYOB policies, so you can bring your own bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you're planning a night out and hoping for a cocktail, here are the towns that will break your heart.

NJ’s dry towns: No stores to buy wine, beer or booze Among NJ's hundreds of communities — more than two dozen remain "dry" as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

So, next time you find yourself in one of these towns and craving a cold one, just remember a short trip to a neighboring town might be your best bet.

Cheers!

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.