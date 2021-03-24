I assure you, we’re open: Hamilton Mall waves off utility shut-off notice

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Taking a cue from the New Jersey-centric movie "Clerks," a mall in Atlantic County is reassuring customers that it is still open, regardless of buzz about an overdue power bill.

"We are well aware of the notices from Atlantic City Electric which were posted around the mall two days ago. They have since been taken down. Corporate has let us know as of last night, they have taken care of the matter and the mall is no longer at risk of having the power shut down," Hamilton Mall posted to its official Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The online message directed to both tenants and customers added, "Please do not worry. Thank you."

A day earlier, word started to spread about the notices of late payment, put up with the threat of loss of power if not paid by early April.

The mall was bought in 2019 by Long Island-based real estate investment firm Namdar Realty Group, with involvement by Mason Asset Management.

"The health and safety of our merchants, patrons, and staff has always been our number one priority. Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication recently with regards to utility services with Atlantic City Electric for Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey," according to a written statement attributed to Mall Management and Namdar Realty Group, sent to New Jersey 101.5.

"At this time, we can confirm that, upon notification of the situation, we have rectified the matter, and there will be no power shutdown at the Mall. We sincerely apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this situation may have caused," it continued.

In the past two years, Namdar has bought 42 mall properties around the country, while Mason has acquired another 31, as reported by New York-based real estate blog The Real Deal.

Mason Asset Management owned the Phillipsburg Mall in Warren County, which saw its roof collapse in 2018.

That mall property ultimately shuttered for good in January 2020, as reported by LehighValleyLive.com. Demolition has been done in pieces, to be finished by this summer, according to The Morning Call.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist