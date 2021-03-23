Hamilton Mall could have power turned off over unpaid bill, report says

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Unless an unpaid electricity bill gets settled, shoppers at Hamilton Mall in Atlantic County could find themselves in the dark, according to multiple reports.

The Press of Atlantic City was first to report that a notice had been posted at an entrance of the mall by Atlantic City Electric.

Despite the apparent warning from the utility, the mall has no new notices on its website, other than visits by the Easter Bunny will continue through April 3.

The mall was bought in 2019 by Long Island-based real estate investment firm Namdar Realty Group.

Messages left for Namdar staff were not returned by Tuesday evening.

It then was forced to shutdown entirely, along with all other non-essential retail locations statewide, for at least three months due to the pandemic.

A few anchor stores were reopened to shoppers amid COVID-19 protocols in June 2020.

Hamilton Mall is not the only South Jersey shopping center dealing with financial struggles.

In November, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust filed for bankruptcy protection,

PREIT, based in Philadelphia, has more than 20 properties, including Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall in Vineland, which it announced would remain open through the bankruptcy process.

